Opp’s snap polls dream will never come true: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the demand of the political opponents for holding early elections is not valid in any case.

“The government will complete its constitutional term.” Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar expressed sorrows and grief over the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and paid him glowing tributes for his invaluable services for the country.

Ch Sarwar declared that the role of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in making Pakistan a nuclear power state will always be remembered. “He is truly a hero of the Pakistani nation.”

The Punjab governor said that since PTI has come to power, opposition parties have been dreaming of overthrowing the government but their dreams will never come true.

There is no chance for pre-mature elections before 2023. The people have given us the mandate for 5 years and opposition should play its role as given in constitution. The opposition parties must respect the government’s mandate.

Opposition parties should support the government on electoral reforms to make the next general elections in the country transparent instead of protesting in the streets and help govt. in giving the overseas Pakistani right to vote. Overseas Pakistanis have the constitutional and democratic right to vote which they must get.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that when PTI came in power, Pakistan was on verge of economic bankruptcy but the government took all possible steps to save the country from going bankrupt.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to solve other problems. Providing basic amenities to the people is also the top priority of the government.

Expressing grief over the demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Governor Ch Sarwar said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has played an exemplary role in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

The nation will always remember this hero who made the defence of Pakistan invincible. May Allah grant him with highest ranks in Jannah. Our deepest condolences are with the family of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.