Opp’s seven votes ‘beauty of democracy’ boomeranged in Senate election

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday said that opposition termed the rejection of seven votes in the National Assembly a beauty of democracy but now they started hue and cry on the rejection of seven votes in the Senate.

Addressing a press conference here, he congratulated the nation and PTI workers on winning the Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

He said once again it had been proved that PTI was the only party which represented all federating units while opposition parties including PML-N and PPP had became regional parties.

The minister said that opposition was exposed during Senate elections as they opposed open balloting , adding that the Charter of Democracy was, in fact, the ‘Charter of Robbery.’ He said that opposition parties had come into politics for making money.

Murad Saeed said that the government introduced amendments in the relevant laws in the Parliament and also approached the apex court for open balloting, but the opposition parties opposed it.

The minister said that instead of following the constitution and the court directives, Gilani preferred the protection of Zardari and his plunder.

‘Yousuf Raza Gilani also stole the necklace of the Turkish president’s wife donated for the flood victims’, he said.

He said that Gilani’s son was caught doing what was his ancestral profession, adding that Gilani’s children had also been involved in big scandals.