Opp’s move no threat to democratic govt: Imran Says Opp may fulfil desire to table no-trust motion

Prime Minister Imran Khan has “dared” the Opposition parties’ coalition to table the no-confidence motion against his government, saying there is “no threat to the democratic government”.

“[The Opposition] may go ahead and fulfil its desire to table the no-trust motion but we are fully prepared,” the premier said while presiding over the PTI’s core committee meeting in Islamabad.

While referring to the politicians who are facing corruption cases in the courts, PM Khan said that those who fear their trials cannot bring revolution with the money that they have illegally acquired.

“We will foil the agenda of the thieves,” he said.

Earlier, the core committee meeting reviewed the current political situation of the country. PM’s adviser on Parliamentarian Affairs Babar Awan briefed the meeting on legal affairs.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the matter said that Imran Khan decided to table the bill for the formation of the South Punjab province in the National Assembly soon.

Both the government and joint Opposition has been claiming each others failure in the ongoing war between the two sides as the latter’s efforts to topple the government grow intense with every passing day.

Imran Khan, meanwhile, on Monday directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to bring disgruntled members back into the party’s fold. Sources said that the prime minister, who chaired the PTI’s core committee meeting, assured the party that there was nothing to be worried about as “there is no threat to the democratic government”.

Surprisingly, the no-confidence motion has put everything on the back burner, including the weekly federal cabinet meeting. Noticeably, the premier has lately been so busy in turning the tables on the opposition that he has once again postponed the federal cabinet’s meeting – making it the third consecutive Tuesday without having to hear what the cabinet has to collectively say in these testing times.

While dispelling the impression that the opposition parties were on the verge of making their no-trust move successful, the premier repeated in the core committee meeting that he has confidence in the party’s lawmakers.