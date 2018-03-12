ISLAMABAD: Opposition-backed Sadiq Sajrani on Monday bagged a lion’s share of votes to be elected Senate chairman.

Sajrani pulled 57 votes while Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) candidate received 46 votes.

Meanwhile, the vote count for deputy chairman is currently underway.

Sadiq Sanjrani from Chaghi in Balochistan was nominated by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bijenzo for the Senate top slot. His candidature was backed by the PPP and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Opposition's Sadiq Sanjrani elected 8th chairman of Senate

Born on April 14, 1978 in Balochistan’s Nok Kundi town, Sanjrani obtained his early education from Chaghi and later received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Balochistan.

Throughout his career, Sanjrani has served many positions including coordinator complaint cell of Prime Minister’s secretariat and member of observatory commission of prime minister in 2009 and was appointed as chief coordinator of PM complaint cell and adviser in 2009. The PPP, PTI and the Balochistan CM reached a consensus on this account after rounds of talks.