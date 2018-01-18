Opposition’s Mall Road protest a ‘flop show’: Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has claimed on Wednesday that joint protest of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri among opposition parties is going to be a ‘flop show’.

In a statement given today, Abbasi claimed of failure of the power show of opposition parties in Lahore today and said that Mall Road protest cannot obtain resignations of Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and law minister Rana Sanaullah.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif was elected to federal power for the fourth time in Pakistan but was wrongfully disqualified.

Abbasi criticised those in attendance at the Mall Road rally today by saying that people have come from Karachi for justice in Model Town case, conveniently ignoring bodies in Karachi.

Orignally published by NNI