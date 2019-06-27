Opposition’s APC

DESPITE reports of internal differences on how to proceed ahead as far as launching of a protest movement against the Government is concerned, leaders of prominent opposition parties gathered in Islamabad on Wednesday, dilated upon issues of interest to them and the masses for eight hours and agreed upon a line of action on a host of issues. They decided to opt for mass contact movement, observation of black day on July 25, removal of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, rejected anti-poor budget, condemned alleged attempts to undo or erode 18th Constitutional amendment or any move towards Presidential system, called for civilian supremacy, opposed moves against upright judges, demanded across the board accountability of all by one institution and rejected the inquiry commission formed by the Government to look into debt issue for a particular period.

The prompt and comprehensive reaction of the Government was given by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at a hurriedly called news conference, who came heavily upon the opposition leaders for their ‘self-serving’ approach but acknowledged that it was democratic right of everyone to stage protest while remaining strictly within the bounds of the law. She, however, warned that the Government would deal firmly with those taking the law into their own hands. It is, however, quite obvious that so far the opposition has no plans to organize street or violent protests and is confining itself to strong protests inside and outside the parliament, a strategy that the opposition parties are already pursuing as we witnessed during debate on the new budget. The point of view of the Government notwithstanding, the fact remains that the opposition has some genuine reasons to agitate and some of the points highlighted by its leaders during the APC are reflective of the sentiments of the people. The Government is sticking to its budgetary proposals and other measures agreed to with the International Monetary Fund without realizing their highly negative impact on the common man and in this backdrop one can understand the strategy of the opposition to exploit the situation.

There is a hell of difference between pre and post-budget prices of almost all items of daily use and as the opposition was deliberating upon the situation, the government allowed the rupee to plunge further to record lows on Wednesday ahead of IMF board meeting. There are also proposals to hike the electricity and gas tariff, which would trigger another wave of inflation making life of the people more miserable. Gold price has also soared and business at the stock exchange also witnessed a decline due to governmental policies. The opposition also has a point to agitate against the institution of a debt inquiry commission because of its discriminatory nature and there is logic in the demand to form a parliamentary commission instead. Debate on the presidential system and weakening of the 18th amendment are issues that are used by vested interests to divert attention from other serious problems and challenges, otherwise there was no need even to think about any changes in the present system that has not delivered not because of any weakness or drawback but due to manipulations. The plan to table no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate, who has been performing his responsibilities effectively, is also democratic in nature and the matter would obviously be decided by the numbers available with the two sides. There are also reasons for the opposition to believe that the accountability process was selected as major opposition leaders are behind bars and others also fear arrests on what they alleged politically motivated cases.

The perception that references against judges are politically motivated is unfortunate and there is sanity in demands that these should be withdrawn. There should be no compromise on independence of the judiciary as this has serious implications for the society and the country. The opposition has constituted a Rahbar committee that would chalk out plan to implement the decisions taken by the All Parties Conference. It is unlikely that the opposition would be able to dislodge the Government because of a number of reasons and reservations being expressed by some opposition circles about such an approach. Otherwise too, instead of making any such attempt, the incumbent government should be given an opportunity to make endeavours to bring the country out of existing messy situation. Polarization would neither benefit the political parties nor the country, which is facing enormous challenges in the realm of economy and security. Both sides ought to review their strategies and sort out things through discussions and dialogue, which has currently been put on the back-burner for petty reasons.