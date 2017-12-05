Opposition to women’s college Bandipora regrettable: PDP

Bandipora

PDP Zonal president Mohd Amin Mir has accused Congress MLA Bandipora Usman Majid of sabotaging the establishment of a women’s college in Bandipora. “The deputation of PDP made a fervent demand for Womens College in Bandipora. But unfortunately MLA intervened and opposed the demand saying, “we don’t need one.”

Amin said that while CM was positive, ‘MLA spoiled the case’, he added. He further said that demands which were entertained by the CM were; road along Madhumati rivulet, Marriage hall, alternative dumping site and drainage, district status for hospital and completion of all pending projects. Besides that a bypass road, fair treatment to Wular village and Gujjars.

Usman Majid, however, contested the claims of sabotaging the women’s college demand for Bandipora. He said that “every development in the district adds the feather to my cap, it was her will and she initially refused for the women’s college in the district.”

Usman said that ” I raised many issues and demands with the CM regarding many pending projects in the District, we are hopeful that they with the intervention of the CM, they are completed on time.”—KR