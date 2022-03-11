Opposition will face defeat on all fronts: Imran

Meets Sarwar, Buzdar to discuss political situation; Assures CM ‘party and I are with you’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is “stable” and joint opposition will face defeat on all fronts.

He said this while talking with Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who called on him here in Lahore.

During the meeting, the prime minister also tasked the Punjab governor and CM Buzdar to engage with Punjab MNAs and MPAs amid a no-confidence motion in Centre and a tense political situation in Punjab.

Imran Khan assured Punjab Usman Buzdar of his and party’s support and directed him to work without any fear.

Sources privy to development said that the Governor Punjab, provincial ministers and the chief minister were given the responsibility to focus on foiling the no-confidence motion in the federation.

On the occasion, matters pertaining to the political situation of the country, ongoing developmental projects and administrative matters of the province were also discussed.

He further stated that decisions about the political situation of Punjab will be decided after consultations with all concerned stakeholders.

The prime minister said that it was for the first time that development projects were launched across the Punjab province, contrary to the past when the entire budget was spent on particular cities.

“The government’s top priority is the development of cities which were neglected in the past,” Imran Khan said besides also discussing political development and uplift projects in the ministries of Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari.

The prime minister said this in his meeting with PTI leaders Sardar Asif Nakai and Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari who called on him. Matters pertaining to political situation and ongoing development projects of the provincial ministries came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier, Asif Nakai rejected the Tareen group’s decision of boycott and stood by Imran Khan. “I attended Tareen group’s meeting to woo them and explained them to sit down and talk to the prime minister and they agreed with me but now boycotted the meeting,” he said.

On the other hand, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Chief of Special Monitoring Unit Punjab Fazil Asif also met PM Imran and discussed progress on ongoing development projects in the province.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the government has launched development and social security schemes for the welfare of the common man.