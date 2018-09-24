Opposition welcomes parliamentary commission on electoral ‘rigging’, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD : The president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the opposition parties welcome parliamentary commission on alleged discrepancies in the last general election.

He said that the opposition in light of the facts will give its maximum cooperation to the commission, while addressing the national assembly session underway.

Shehbaz said that there is no second opinion on the fact that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not made through genuine public mandate but by rigging.

“Today we are seeing imported advisors and close friends of few everywhere,” the PML-N leaders took a jibe on the appointment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bukhari as Advisor Overseas Pakistanis.

Shehbaz said that the government should revert hike in gas prices as the people of Pakistan have rejected the move.

‘Anti-state’ remarks on CPEC

The opposition leader called the statements given on the CPEC project lately by the government as ‘anti-state’, adding that the project is a glaring opportunity for economic progress.

“Its a very important project for the 220 million people of Pakistan. The masses and this house will never let CPEC be adversely affected by the disastrous policies of this government,” he added

