Opposition walks out from Sindh Assembly session

KARACHI : Opposition boycotted the budget session of Sindh Assembly after MQM member was not allowed to talk about worsening law and order situation in Karachi.

Session of Sindh Assembly began under the chair of Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani. MQM member Kanwar Naveed tried to speak about law and order of Karachi, but he was not allowed by the speaker.

I cannot allow any member to talk on point of order during budget session.

MQM walked out on the behavior of speaker of the assembly.

PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi tried to speak in the house without taking permission, but he was also not allowed by the custodian of the house.

Later, PTI also walk out from the session of the assembly.

Earlier on September 17, Sindh Assembly session was postponed after CM Sindh presented budget recommendations.

Presenting budget recommendations for the next nine months in the Sindh Assembly, Shah announced a cut in the development budget.

“The caretaker government had presented budget for three months,” the chief minister said.

“We have curtailed the provincial development budget,” he said. “An earlier allocation of Rs598.9 billion for new schemes has been cut down to Rs26 billion.”

The Sindh CM added, “The development budget has been reduced due to financial issues.”

“In the previous year, taxes of more than Rs598.9 billion were accumulated by the Sindh government as was sales tax of Rs100 billion,” he added. Shah continued, “958 schemes initiated as part of annual development programme will be completed this year.”

“Rs102.48 billion have been allocated for the Sindh Home Department and Rs2 billion for department’s development programmes.”

The Sindh chief minister further assured, “We are taking measures for the improvement in the quality of life of common people.”

Share on: WhatsApp