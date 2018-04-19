Opposition unites for caretaker govt in Sindh

Observer Report

Karachi

Opposition parties have forged an alliance for interim government in Sindh with representatives pondering over names for the caretaker chief minister and other members of the cabinet. Representatives from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-F held a meeting here on Wednesday. The representatives had been invited for a brunch by PML-F leader Nand Kumar. Sources say that the representatives exchanged views on the names for caretaker chief minister and members of his cabinet. On the occasion, the names of Khawaja Izhar, Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Syed Sardar and Nand Kumar were recommended for the caretaker cabinet, sources said.

The current incumbent governments in the centre and provinces are expected to conclude their five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker governments will take over to hold the general elections.