Opposition to field joint runners for PM, Speaker

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition forces, including mainstream parties and smaller groups, on Thursday formed a 16-member committee to nominate joint candidates for the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker’s slots.

“We have formed a working committee that would formulate terms of references [ToRs] for fielding candidates for the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker positions in the National Assembly,” Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman told the media after conclusion of second episode of the all parties conference.

The meeting, held at the residence of former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad, once again unanimously rejected the results of the July 25 general elections and termed it “highly manipulated election results”.

“The National Assembly speaker would be fielded from PPP with the deputy speaker from MMA leadership and the PM slot to be filled by the PML-N,” she added.

Hitting hard at the poll supervisory body, the PPP senator said: “We have rejected the rigged election results and we also rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan.”

The ECP’s Results Transmission System was systematically collapsed for meddling, she added. “We have protested against the meddling.”

Without naming the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sherry Rehman said: “One political party was elevated over others,” adding, “We believe that elections should be free, fair and impartial. But since we are here after a democratic struggle, we would stand by democratic forces and use it at every platform, both inside and outside parliament.”

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim League-N; Khursheed Shah, Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf of PPP; Fazlur Rehman of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of Awami National Party among others were present at the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp