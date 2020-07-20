Opposition to call APC after Eid for anti-govt strategy PPP, PML-N forms Action Committee against PTI govt

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The PPP and the PML-N announced Monday that the opposition had agreed to call an All-Parties Conference immediately after Eid-ul-Azha to devise a joint strategy against the government.

The two parties announced setting up a joint action committee which will comprise the PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar and Nayyar Bukhari. From the ANP, Mian Ifthikar and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti will be part of the committee while Senator Mir Kabeer Shahi from the National Party will also feature in it.

The committee will be responsible for coming up with a joint strategy against the government.

The Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N reached the decision when a delegation of the PML-N called on PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore.

The PML-N delegation included former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and former Pakistan Railways minister Saad Rafique whereas Bilawal was accompanied by former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf, former information minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza.

The overall political situation in the country and future political strategy was also discussed during the meeting.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira that previous APCs were focused on forcing the government to make pro-people policies. However, he said that this committee’s focus would be to determine a way to rid the nation from this government.

“A very serious and sensitive legislation is about to take place,” he said. “Opposition parties have coordination previously but we need to do more,” he added, saying that ‘comprehensive legislation’ was needed via a joint plan by both parties.

Addressing the media after meeting the PPP leadership, PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal said that the PPP and the PML-N were in agreement that the current government was to blame for the economic crisis that Pakistan was going through.

“No state in the 21st century can continue to exist with such a floundered economy,” he said, adding that improving the people’s standard of living was out of the question as the government was making life extremely hard for the masses. “The one who had a car, is now [left with] a motorbike. The one who had a motorbike is now walking [due to poor economic conditions].