Opposition to be taken on board in legislation: Qureshi

BJP victory in Indian elections challenge for Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would legislate on army chief’s extension by taking the opposition parties on board and the PTI government was waiting for a detailed judgment of the Supreme Court. Talking to media here, he hoped that the opposition would demonstrate responsibility and would cooperate with the government on the legislation.

He said the PTI government gave extension to army chief within the ambit of law, however, the apex court identified some areas regarding extension in the service of army chief and the PTI government would make legislation to address the ambiguities. The legislation would also facilitate the future governments, Qureshi said.

The Foreign Minister observed that Pakistan was playing an important role in peace process in Afghanistan. About Kashmir issue, he observed that Pakistan had achieved numerous successes at international level. At the same time, he added, Pakistan would always remain steadfast in advocating the case of people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for their inalienable right of self-determination, showing solidarity with them, as they had been resiliently facing in-humane lockdown by the Indian occupation forces for the last 116 days.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while commenting on the government’s decision to focus on improving ties with African countries, said that the government will work on improving “economic and political” ties with the African countries. He said India is under pressure due to deteriorating situation of the held valley and it may resort to any false flag operation against Pakistan. He said we will have to remain alert in this regard.

Meanwhile, speaking at the second convocation of Air University here, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in elections in India driven by an extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions was a serious challenge for Pakistan. He said a peaceful neighbourhood and a people centric development agenda was Pakistan’s highest priority. However, Indian belligerent actions and rhetoric continued to imperil peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, he added.

Pakistan, he said, had consistently demonstrated in words and actions that it wanted peace in the region.

Highlighting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s initiatives for the youth, he said it had paid special focus on the enabling young people to become drivers of economic and social growth through innovation and entrepreneurship. The prime minister’s recently launched “Kamyab Jawan” initiative was a step towards uplift of youth to utilize their potentials, he added.

He asked the youth to come up with business plans and benefit from the resources earmarked under the programme.