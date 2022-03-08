Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Khan

Islamabad: The opposition parties have submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the national assembly on Tuesday.

According to media reports, 86 members from the opposition have signed the no-confidence motion.

Major developments are also expected as three of the main opposition leaders – PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s Shahbaz, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – will hold a press conference later today.

Earlier, PML-N had also strictly advised their members to stay in Islamabad for at least 20 days. The party members were warned that their absence during the tabling of the no-confidence motion would not be tolerated.

Currently, the government enjoys a narrow margin superiority in the lower house, having 179 members on its side against the opposition’s 162.

In order for the no-trust motion to be successful, the opposition needs the support of at least 172 members.

To add to the woes of the government, disgruntled Aleem Khan joined the Jahangir Khan Tarin group a day earlier because he had reservations with the policies of the Prime Minister. However, he has not yet decided whom he will support once the motion is tabled.

Govt response

However, despite the mounting pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan had “dared” the opposition parties’ coalition to table the no-confidence move.

Imran Khan said that there was no threat to the democratic government.

“[The opposition] may go ahead and fulfil its desire to table the no-trust motion but we are fully prepared,” the premier had said.

More to follow…