Opposition stages walk out of NA in protest

Delay in producing Shahbaz

Zahid Chaudhary, Salim Ahmed

Islamabad/Lahore

As the NAB failed to timely produce opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in the National Assembly session on Monday, the opposition parties at the very outset staged a walk out from the house over the attitude of the anti corruption body.

Taking the floor PML-N leader Rana Tanveer Hussain raised point that Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was not produced in the House by the National Accountability Bureau despite issuance of Production Order by the Speaker.

Taking floor of the House, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the opposition should behave responsibly because boycott of the National Assembly session is no service to democracy.

He said the opposition should present its stance in parliament and also take part in the proceedings, respecting the democratic norms. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the Leader of the Opposition had attended the last session, and the government has no objection to his presence in the assembly. He said the Speaker had issued his Production Order.

Later the opposition members returned to the house as Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari made a joint entry in the house.

Earlier, An accountability court in Lahore Monday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) an extension in the physical remand of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

The court extended Sharif’s remand until Nov 7 while announcing its verdict on NAB’s request for a 15-day physical remand of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. This is the second extension given to NAB since Sharif was first remanded for 10 days on October 6. The court had earlier extended the remand by 14 days on Oct 16.

Shahbaz Sharif was produced before an accountability court in the morning for a hearing of the case amid tight security. NAB had requested the court to grant a 15-day physical remand of Sharif saying that the anti-corruption body had not yet completed its investigation.

NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua, after submitting a report of the investigation so, told the court that NAB has prepared a feasibility report that had strengthened its case. He claimed that the feasibility report prepared for the housing scheme by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was based on “falsehood”. He said that the national exchequer had suffered a loss of millions of rupees due to Sharif’s “illegal steps”.

According to NAB’s report, Sharif had illegally ordered Sheikh Alauddin to complete the project through a public-private partnership. It further alleged that Sharif was not cooperating in the investigation “due to his authoritarian behaviour as well as his cleverness”.

However, Sharif — who presented his arguments himself — rejected the allegations and stated that it had been 25 days [since his arrest], yet NAB had been unable to present any proof against him. He refuted all allegations against him and said that he had answered all of NAB’s queries several times. “I feel sad that NAB has levelled false allegations against me,” he said. He also dismissed NAB’s claim that his order for a public-private partnership in the project was illegal and said that the meeting in which he had directed Sheikh Alauddin to start working on the scheme as soon as possible was on record.

Shahbaz was represented by his counsels Amjad Pervaiz and Azam Nazir Tarar. The PML-N president’s son, Hamza Shehbaz, was also present in court for the hearing.

“I have been implicated in false cases,” Shehbaz told the accountability court. “NAB officials blackmail me,” Shahbaz said, adding: “I was on my deathbed but God is great and gave me health. Last week, I requested officials to get my blood test conducted and I have to remind them again and again to do so. I was told that they have told the higher-ups and when they receive an order they will tell me,” he further said. “I am required to regularly get my check-ups.”

The leader of the opposition in NA regretted, “I am not even allowed to meet my family. Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav was allowed to meet his family but I am not permitted to meet mine even once a week.

The PML-N president further shared, “I have been blessed with a grandson and am thankful to God for it.”

