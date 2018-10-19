Opposition stages sit-in as six MPAs barred to enter in PA

LAHORE : Opposition leaders on Friday staged sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly after six members, who were suspended for alleged sabotaging budget session, were barred from entering the building.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government for issuing circular against the MPAs.

On October 16, 2018, six PML N law makers were banned by the Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Ilahi to enter in Assembly building.

The lawmakers that included Pir Ashraf Rasool, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Yaseen Amir, Mirza Javed, Zaib-un-Nisa, and Tariq Masih Gill were also issued show-cause notice.

Following the opposition particularly PML-N members rampage in Punjab assembly during the budget session the speaker suspended the entry of six its members in Punjab assembly. As the budget session began the PML-N members started making noises and raising slogans that hampered the session. Some of the PML-N members rough up staff members and broke the mikes. The agitated protesters also destroyed mic, chairs and podium in the assembly.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz termed speaker Pervez Elahi’s behavior regarding suspension of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs as dictatorial.

Talking to media outside the assembly, Hamza Shahbaz said that PML-N will not sit in the House until withdrawal of ban on MPAs’ entry. We have accepted the election results despite rigging, he added.

He also revealed that speaker Elahi is involved in Ring Road Project scandal.

‘The allotment of Ring Road was changed in order to usurp the land,’ alleged the politician and said that Pervaiz Elahi used derogatory remarks against the women.

‘We will stage a massive protest if our members are insulted in this manner,’ said Hamza.

Regarding the previous boisterous session of the assembly in which the budget was presented, Hamza claimed that a doctored picture was issued which displayed documents tattered into pieces, calling for an inquiry into the matter.

