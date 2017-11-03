Opposition raises questions on amends: Passage of bill deferred

Delimitation of constituencies

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The opposition parties raised serious objections over “the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017” when laid before the House the National Assembly on Tuesday.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar was of the view that it will be inappropriate to pass the bill without approval from the Council of Common Interests while Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Farooq Sattar raised questions on the results of the census. Voices against the constitutional amendment forced the chair to defer the passage of the bill.

Earlier during the meetings of the parliamentary leaders at the parliament house, it was agreed that there will be no increase in overall constituencies of National Assembly and it will remain two hundred and seventy two. In the light of new population census, overall seats of Punjab will come down by nine. Of them, five will go to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three to Balochistan and one to Islamabad. There will be no change in overall seats of Sindh which will remain seventy five. Similarly, the number of FATA seats will remain unchanged at twelve. Rising on a point of order in the lower house on Thursday, Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah raised concerns on increasing the prices or petroleum products. He noted that the petroleum prices are higher when compared with other regional countries including India and Bangladesh. He asked the government to reduce taxes on the petroleum products.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that the present government has not imposed any new tax on the petroleum products. He said we are only the country in the region which passed on the decrease in petroleum prices to the masses.

The Minister said “we increased the development budget manifold and motorways are being constructed’ in all the provinces including Sindh to improve connectivity within the country.” He said the credit also goes to the present government which exploited the Thar Coal and installed wind power projects under the CPEC in Sindh province.