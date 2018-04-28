Opposition protests, stages walkout

Islamabad

The opposition parties on Friday staged a walkout from the National Assembly session to register their protest against the federal budget 2018-19 being presented by the newly-elected Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail.

On points of order in the National Assembly, both the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government for forwarding a non-elected person to present the budget. The opposition leaders said the State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal should have presented the budget as he was an elected person of the House.

Khursheed Shah also said PML-N government was going to complete its tenure and presenting federal budget for the whole year should have been left for the next government.—INP