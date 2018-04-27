Opposition parties to protest during budget session

ISLAMABAD: A joint meeting of the opposition parties’ parliamentary leaders is underway at the Paliament.

In the meeting, headed by Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman, the opposition party is reviewing strategy to counter the ruling party’s decision to present a budget for a full fiscal year of 2018-19.

Speaking to the media, Rehman said the opposition will decide a joint strategy. The Pakistan Peoples Party leader lamented that the government had not entertained any recommendations from any party. “National economic survey was not given to any assembly member,” she said. “We will protest during the session.”