Opposition parties stage protest outside ECP office

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Alliance for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFE), an amalgam of 11 political parties formed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), staged protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office, against alleged rigging in General Elections 2018.

Leaders of opposition parties including Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Zahid Hamid, Afrasyab Khattak, Zahid Khan, Khawaja Asif, Mushahidullah Khan, Rashid Mehmood Somro, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah, Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer, Nehal Hashmi, Mushahid Hussain, Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Usman Kakar, Zahid Khan, Mehmood Achakzai and Bushra Gohar are participated in the protest.

The protesters marched from Parliament House to ECP office and are demonstrating against the alleged poll rigging. Intense slogans were being raised against the commission.

Strict security measures were also in place as heavy contingent of police and Frontier Corps (FC) officials were deployed around ECP.

The component parties of the PAFFE have directed all their winners, ticket-holders in election 2018 and senators to participate in today’s protest demonstration.

The eleven-party alliance is consists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party (NP) and the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) — an alliance of five religio-political parties including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI).

