Opposition parties insist on Shahbaz’s name for PAC chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

All opposition parties in the National Assembly have reaffirmed their demand that the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should be given to the leader of the opposition, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the joint opposition leadership, Shahbaz said the opposition leaders had once again concluded that the opposition leader should become the PAC chairman, “which has been the tradition for the past 10 years”

Accompanied by PPP and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal leaders, Shahbaz said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been giving the “lame excuse” that he, being the PML-N head, could not preside over the audit review of matters pertaining to his party’s previous government.

Shahbaz said the opposition parties had devised an alternative to avoid this possible conflict of interest: He (Shahbaz) can be nominated as the PAC chairman, but he will not head meetings in which audit paras of the previous PML-N government are scrutinised. Instead, a sub-committee can be formed to examine matters related to the previous administration, and the PTI can nominate its own chairman for the sub-committee, Shahbaz added.

“[But] the opposition has made it clear that the PAC chairman will be the opposition leader,” the PML-N president said, adding that he was thankful to the opposition parties for reposing their confidence in him through their “rightful stand”.

Shahbaz later met Speaker Asad Qaiser in his chamber and informed him about the decision of the opposition parties that the PAC chairmanship should be held by the opposition leader.

PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf while talking to reporters said the opposition parties had suggested that while Shahbaz could be named as the PAC chairman, the committee would be chaired by a PTI lawmaker during meetings in which audit paras of the Nawaz Sharif government are to be scrutinised. “This issue is not as complicated as it has been made,” he said. Also on Tuesday, the speaker chaired a meeting of senior government leaders to find ways to kick-staff legislative business in the lower house. The meeting was attended by the ministers for defence, foreign affairs, law and justice, Kashmir affairs, parliamentary affairs; NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, PTI chief whip in NA Malik Aamir Dogar and the parliamentary secretary for law and justice. Participants of the meeting gave their suggestions to make the legislative process expeditious and effective.

Speaker Qaiser directed the ministers to start communicating with opposition parties to jointly work on promoting issues of national and public interest.

He said it was his “top priority” to remove all obstacles in the formation of standing committees. He expressed the hope that all such hurdles would be removed in the current NA session.

