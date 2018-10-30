Opposition only making hue, cry to get NRO: Fawad

Discussion on economic situation in NA marred by protest

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The opposition parties on Tuesday boycotted the proceedings of the national assembly saying they will not return to the house unless finance minister also attends the session which is holding discussion on the overall economic situation. They said that they do not want to do point scoring on the matter but the government will have to act responsibly.

Later, the opposition staged a walk out from the house saying it will not participate in the debate unless Finance Minister Asad Umer ensures his presence in the house.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the opposition parties should focus on the discussion instead of resorting to personal attacks.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the opposition is using different pretexts to avoid discussion on the economic situation.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said the opposition has no reason to boycott the proceedings of the house as they are getting response to their queries.

He said as a result of leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and policies of his government, the people and the businessmen are reposing confidence in the country’s economy. He in this regard referred to the bullish trend in the stock market.

The Information Minister said we also secured the Saudi package not to fill our accounts but for the sake of the people of this country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation was given unprecedented respect and reverence during his visit to Saudi Arabia. He said Pakistan is now being asked to play a leadership role in getting resolved the complicated conflict in the Middle East.

Fawad Chaudhary said that Beijing is also stating that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China will open a new chapter in relations between the two countries. He said the agriculture sector and skilled labor will be made part of the CPEC.

The Information Minister made it clear that the Prime Minister will not make any compromise on the country’s interests.

Fawad Chaudhary regretted the attitude of the opposition saying they are responsible for the economic mess in the country. He said the previous governments destroyed the institutions including PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills, PTV, Radio Pakistan and the Associated Press of Pakistan by recruiting their people.

