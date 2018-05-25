Opposition leader’s strange threat

LEADER of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah makes decent and reconciliatory statements but speaking in the House on Wednesday he churned out highly controversial remarks. On the one hand, he threatened to seal border of Sindh if, what he called, water for the province was not released and on the other hand, he used masterly language against MQM members who were legitimately protesting against remarks of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who cursed on those talking about division of the province.

It is no secret that Pakistan, these days, is experiencing acute water shortage due to low rain/snowfall during winter and the resultant fall in flow of water in all the rivers. Major reservoirs of the country reached their dead level several weeks back and according to IRSA there was overall shortage of 36% for Kharif crop. Last month, IRSA slightly increased water both for Punjab and Sindh in view of their requirements. After revision in water releases, Punjab still faced a shortage of 41% while Sindh bore a shortage of 24%. Smaller provinces of KP and Balochistan were exempted from reduction in their water share. The data released by IRSA clearly showed that Punjab witnessed more serious water shortage than Sindh but still the issue is being exploited for political gains and sadly at the cost of unity and harmony of the federation. It is unfortunate that people like Khurshid Shah are also not immune from such propagandist attitude and are exploiting the situation to their political advantage. Otherwise too, if there is shortage, then we have to blame ourselves and not each other. There was dire need to build more water reservoirs but we made them controversial because of our narrow-mindedness. The situation would become all the more alarming in coming years when India would be able to stop Pakistan’s share of water after completion of ongoing water reservoirs in Occupied Kashmir. Regrettably, we are unable to see writing on the wall and are, instead, pushing the country towards a catastrophic end. Similarly, cursing those who talk about creation of a separate province in Sindh is also reflective of the double standards if seen in the backdrop of PPP’s firm support for division of Punjab. You can’t support voices for separate province at one place and suppress them at other place.

