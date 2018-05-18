Opposition leader meets Abbasi, says caretaker PM to be named on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday said that he will hold another meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday after which they will announce the name of the caretaker prime minister.

He made the remarks after meeting with PM Abbasi on Friday to mull over the caretaker premier nominee.

The caretaker setup, which will take over once the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, completes its tenure.

Following today’s meeting, the opposition leader said he hopes that the government and opposition can agree on a candidate for the caretaker premier.

Before the meeting, Shah shared that the name of the caretaker prime minister will be announced once a consensual decision is reached.

Shah also held a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.