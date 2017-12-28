Opposition leader inaugurates library

Staff Reporter

The leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah inaugurated a library named after late Dr Abdul Qadeer Ghanghro Tuesday evening.

He also visited the Sweet Home, Sukkur, along with several leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Zamrrud Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Khursheed Shah said that in order to bring about a change in society, children must be provided with all essential facilities as they has to be made useful citizens.

The Government and relevant state institutions were required to pay due attention to the young generation, he said, adding that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took it as its mission to produce good citizens.

Pervaiz Ashraf appreciated the efforts made by Khursheed Shah and Zamarrud Khan towards the construction of the Sweet Home building with all essential facilities for children within a short span of time.

Zamarrud Khan told the audience that such a facility was a dream of slained prime minister Benazir Bhutto and the PPP would make all out efforts to make the dream come true.