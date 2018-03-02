Opposition lashes out at govt over fuel price hike

Bilawal slams PIA privatization move

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday lashed out at the federal government over the recent hike in fuel prices. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday criticised the latest hike in petroleum prices, saying the burden of masses is being increased.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said it is shameful how the government refuses to collect taxes from the powerful. He claimed further that the government, by increasing fuel prices, allows the “Sharifs and others of their ilk to continue draining national resources” through money laundering. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also criticized the fuel price hike and announced to hold a protest in and outside the assemblies. Condemning the increase, he said that the recent step has once again exposed Nawaz League and their anti-people face.

He said that people’s friendly governments do not take such decisions as rise in fuel prices would ultimately bring hike in commodities prices. “The metro and other projects of the same nature are now showing their effect on the economy,” he said. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah condemned the hike and said that the government should not take revenge of its failed policies from masses. A new flood of inflation would be witnessed in the country after this rise, he said adding that the government policies are making poor poorer and rich richer. He said that instead of improving tax net and collecting taxes, the government believes in punishing the masses through its economic policies.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zarrdari has said that the Party will never permit the privatization of PIA and will resist any move towards this end at every platform. He said this during a meeting with a 15-member delegation of PIA employees belonging to the Peoples Unity led by Hidayatullah Khan which called on him in Zardari House in Islamabad today.

Secretary General PPP Nayyer Bokhari, Spokesperson Senator Farhatulah Babar, Chaudhry Manzoor and Faiasl Karim Kundi were also present in the meeting. Bilawal said that the Party was gravely concerned as strong evidence had come to surface during the past 5 years that faulty policies were deliberately adopted to make the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) incur huge losses running in to hundreds of billions of rupees.—Agencies