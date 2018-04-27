Opposition has done nothing except wasting nation’s time: Punjab CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that political opponents have done nothing except wasting nation’s time.

In a statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have disappointed the people with the negative politics.

Nation has been fed up by the destructive politics of opposition, he added.

Punjab CM asserted that PML-N is still a famous party in the country as it always gives first priority to the national interest.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Supreme Court will dispense justice to former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

“Kh Asif in a precious asset of the PML-N and we are standing by him in testing time,” tweeted the chief minister following the disqualification of Khawaja Asif by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Orignally published by INP