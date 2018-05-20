Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker PM

PPP considering 3 names for caretaker Sindh CM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Government and opposition parties reached a consensus on the nomination of caretaker Prime Minister on Saturday but the name will be announced on Tuesday, May 22.

The caretaker prime minister will take charge shortly after the government’s term comes to an end on May 31. A channel quoted sources saying that a consultation session was held to finalize the names proposed for the top slot. In addition to the caretaker PM, two sides also held consultations about the nomination of chief ministers.

In response to a question if the caretaker prime minister is from a smaller province, opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that answering the question would ‘disclose everything.’

Shah also said that there was no restriction on the gender of the candidate. It could be a male or female, he said. He further said it was not necessary that one of the candidates being discussed on the media was the one finalized for the position.

“We are making efforts to reach a consensus on an uncontroversial candidate,” he said. “The candidate’s name will be announced after I meet the prime minister on Tuesday.” A consultation session was also underway to decide on the candidates for the caretaker federal cabinet.

The incumbent government also solicited suggestions for a caretaker chief minister in Punjab from Pakistan People’s Party. The prime minister and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah also consulted over the caretaker chief ministers for Sindh and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party on Saturday finalized three names for interim Chief Minister of Sindh.

According to sources, former Election Commissioner Sonu Khan Baloch is favourite candidate for the post while names of Justice (r) Zahid Qurban and former Chief Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman are also under consideration.

The senior leadership of the party has also approved the names however, the final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition.