Opposition gathering

About 40 political/religious parties get-together in Lahore the other day on the call of Pakistan Awami Tehrik to demand resignation of the Punjab Chief Minister and Law Minister in the backdrop of recently made public Justice Baqar Najafi inquiry report in Model Town tragedy has left much to be desired in all fairness. Such a large gathering of opposition religious and political parties said no word about Pakistan, democracy and fast approaching general election. People at large would have expected to hear some words also from the leaders of so many parties about democracy and forthcoming general election also besides the Model Town tragedy.

On one hand, the moot while relying on Justice Najafi report demanded resignation of the Punjab Chief Minister and the Law Minister by extending earlier deadline to January 7, 2018 for their alleged role in the killing of 14 persons.

Both their demands are contradictory to each other to say the least without going into details. They are relying on the Najafi inquiry report on one hand and also asking the CJP to take sou moto notice of the tragedy which only indicates they are not satisfied with the Najafi inquiry report as such. If they want a JIT to be formed to probe the tragedy, they should better do not press for resignations of the duo till such time the CJP takes sou moto notice and orders for JIT and it completes its assigned task within the given time.

ZOHAIB AHMAD QURESHI

Lahore

