Opposition forges unity

OPPOSITION parties in the National Assembly on Tuesday decided to form a Committee to devise a joint strategy on various issues both inside and outside Parliament. The decision was taken at a meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif over lunch in his Chamber at Parliament House.

The Opposition has a formidable strength in the National Assembly, Senate and also provincial assemblies but it was unable to play an effective role due to internal differences and weaknesses. Political observers and analysts point out that the ruling PTI would have faced daunting challenges during elections of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the House and Chairman Senate if there was unity in the ranks of the Opposition at that time. During the last five months too, the Opposition especially two major parties – PML-N and PPP – followed their own courses on various important occasions but the attitude and policies of PTI have pushed them closer to each other and now there is a possibility of a strong Opposition. The Opposition has its own problems that might pose hurdles in presenting a fully united stand on all issues but still it would be able to pose greater problems for the Government even if it opts to go for united stance on a case to case basis. The leadership of the ruling party claims that the Opposition is getting closer in defence of corruption but viewpoint of the Opposition was highlighted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari who said the Opposition’s human and democratic rights were under attack from all sides by the Government, but the Opposition leaders were not ready to compromise. Anyhow, under the democratic dispensation, the Opposition parties have a right to formulate their strategy while remaining within the framework of law and Constitution. There are both pluses and minuses of unity among Opposition and it depends mostly on the behaviour and conduct of the Government how the Opposition parties would behave. Immediately, the Government needs support of the Opposition in adopting Constitutional Amendment to extend tenure of the military courts and PML-N has already shown inclination to do so. It might be able to convince other Opposition Parties to support the move. However, if pushed to the wall, the Opposition has the necessary strength to make life for the Government hard and a fresh wave of instability could hit the country. The Prime Minister has done well by reportedly asking PTI and Government spokesmen to adopt a soft attitude towards Opposition and Media. This is important in the backdrop of aggressive posture adopted by some Ministers and Party leaders that should be the hallmark of the Opposition and not the Treasury. It is time the Government review its strategy of causing self-infliction.

