Opposition for boycott of OIC meeting for inviting Sushma

Put differences aside after India’s LoC violation: Asif

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Opposition parties in the National Assembly on Tuesday criticised the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for inviting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as a “guest of honour” at the inaugural session of the foreign ministers’ conclave in Abu Dhabi next month.

Leaders from opposition parties demanded Pakistan boycott of the OIC meeting. The demand of the opposition parties followed Indian aircraft violating Pakistani airspace across the Line of Control.

“Pakistan should boycott the OIC meeting. It is an insult that our enemies are being invited as a guest of honour when Kashmiris are facing bloodshed. It has not happened in the last 45 years,” PML-N leader Khwaja Asif said on the National Assembly floor. Former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq also called on the government to raise this issue with the OIC, saying that the group had “no power to invite India without seeking the consent of member states”.

Former NA speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq also called on the government to raise the issue of inviting Swaraj as “guest of honour” with OIC. “OIC cannot invite anybody to its meetings without consultations with member countries,” Sadiq said.

PPP leader and former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar also slammed the OIC for inviting Swaraj as “guest of honour”. “We have to show the world that this nation knows how to protect itself and the politicians of this nation know how to stand together,” she added.

MMA’s Asad Mehmood joined the chorus of politicians demanding the boycott of OIC and said, “It is wrong to invite the Indian foreign minister. Pakistan should speak to OIC and boycott the meeting.”

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah called for a joint session of Parliament to be convened immediately, either today or tomorrow, and to continue for at least three days. Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have come to the NA to “give a message to the world that we are united”.

“A meeting of all political leaders, including those not in Parliament, should also be called immediately,” he said.”Narendra Modi only wants to go war because of elections,” he stated. “We are behind the armed forces of Pakistan.”

“India is not a weak country and it can take more similar actions,” he said. “If needed, the opposition parties will be at the borders with the armed forces. Pakistan has the ability to dictate India,” he added.

Khawaja Asif, in a fiery address on the floor of the National Assembly, called for all parties to “put on a united front” in the face of India’s Line of Control violation.

“Our country, our sovereignty, our integrity are being threatened,” Asif said, asking that a joint sitting of Parliament be convened today. “It is the need of the hour that we show solidarity with the Army.”

The PML-N stalwart said it is “not the time for political point-scoring”, and called for all political parties to “suspend their differences for some time.

Asif also said that the message should be sent that all lawmakers are “one in the matter of Kashmir”.

“Despite our differences over the economy or the running of the government, this is one area that all of Pakistan is united on,” he added. The PML-N leader said he supported the PPP’s call for a joint session, noting that the Senate is already in session and therefore a joint sitting could be convened late this afternoon.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Ali Muhammad Khan said that the foreign minister would soon pay a visit to the NA and Senate to brief Parliament on the situation and that the government had agreed to convene a joint session of Parliament as demanded by the opposition.

