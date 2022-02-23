Opposition constantly pursues a policy of anarchy: Buzdar Those claiming no-confidence move, do not even trust each other

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar has asserted that the opposition has failed on all fronts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said the opposition is yearning for power, not for the people. During the last three and a half years, the opposition has constantly pursued a policy of anarchy and does not want the country to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he regretted.

The opposition, earlier, chanted slogans of now or never and tendering resignations and, now, it is asserting the no-trust move. The goal of no-confidence would remain a distant dream as their number game is insufficient. Meanwhile, the journey of development would continue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he concluded.

Meanwhile, those claiming no-confidence move, do not even trust each other.

In a statement, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the parties that have lost public trust could not exercise any no-confidence gambit against the government.

Regrettably, conspiracies were being hatched against the government from day one and this anti-democratic conspiracy would also fail, he added. It’s a futile exercise and defeated elements would fail, he asserted.

The PTI-led government would continue to serve the masses while the opposition was vainly vying for power, he added.