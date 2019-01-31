Opposition concerned over delay in tabling of PMDC ordinance in Senate

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senator Ghaus Muhammad Khan Niazi on a point of public interest, Thursday raised the issue of delay in putting the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Ordinance before the Upper House of the Parliament. He requested the House to take up the issue as ordinance had been brought to the Senate on January 8 and the Senate secretariat had formed an adhoc committee whereas the Senate members were not selected for the medical council yet.

Senator Raza Rabbani said that the government was asked to answer the reason for not putting Senators in the council while the government took the stance that the council was made on the orders of the Supreme Court.’ The Supreme Court orders are quite different from this ordinance and it has undermined the privilege of this House. The Senate session is going on but the ordinance has not been tabled whereas the government apparently violated the Article 183 Section 3 of the Constitution, he remarked.

He claimed that the ordinance was illegal as it was earlier not approved by the Senate and sent back to the National Assembly by the then Chairman Senate. The legislation should have been sent to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) which did not happen. The government could not keep the ordinance for over 120 days and opposition would bring resolution in the House over the matter, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp