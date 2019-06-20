Opposition cannot hinder budgets approval: Sarwar

Amraiz Khan

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that the passage of the budget bill in the Parliament for fiscal year 2019-20 is legal and constitutional requirement, no hurdle from opposition can stop the approval of federal as well as Punjab budget. The application of rule of law is the true spirit of democracy and we are truly acting upon this spirit. To launch protest is the right of opposition but they must speak to protect and safeguard public and national interest at Parliament.

Federal and Punjab government has given special attention to the welfare of common people. He was talking to the delegations headed by Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich, Provincial Finance Minister Hasham Jawan Bakht and Parliamentary Secretary Rana Shehbaz at Governor House, Lahore.

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that under the Leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Federal and Punjab Government is complying with the policy of spending Public Money on People and it is also our responsibility to protect the trust of the people which will not be compromised. He added that the previous governments paid heed to cosmetic development for their own advertisements instead of spending on education and health sectors. They preferred cosmetic developmental projects for petty publicity over strengthening institutions and the whole nation is witness to that fact.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is the first government which has raised the importance of social welfare and uplifted the voice of the under-privileged sections of the society. PTI is committed to make Pakistan according to the vision of Jinnah and Iqbal. Health and education sectors hold key importance in PTI’s manifesto and PTI will ensure its delivery in this respect.

He said that opposition should adopt democratic attitude and fulfill the responsibility which people have provided them in the form of vote. They must protect the sanctity of vote and avoid bashing uselessly for their own vested interests. Let us assure the nation that we shall fulfill our promises which we have made with the nation to reduce unemployment, inflation and to eliminate corruption to make this country great.