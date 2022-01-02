Opposition asks PM to resign after govt drops ‘petrol bomb’

Blasts Imran over ‘New Year gift’ to masses

The Opposition said on Saturday it would have been better if Prime Minister Imran Khan resigned from his office rather than ringing in the New Year by dropping a “petrol bomb” on the Pakistani nation.

In separate statements, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the government’s decision of moving up the price of petroleum products.

“Governments across the world celebrate festive occasions by bringing down prices, but on the contrary, Imran Niazi has dropped an inflation bomb on the masses,” Shahbaz said.

The PML-N president asked the prime minister to step down instead of “punishing” the masses due to his “incompetency”. Shahbaz hoped that the new year would rid the masses of inflation, economic disruption, hunger, diseases, and injustice.

Shehbaz said the government could not tolerate the people’s joy on New Year’s eve. “Another name for the present government is oppression, exploitation and indifference,” he added.

Shehbaz called on the prime minister to resign instead of “burying the people alive”. “Do not punish the nation for your foolishness,” he hit out against the premier.

“The tyrannical government must be gotten rid of in the new year to save the nation from inflation, economic catastrophe and unemployment.”

“We pray to God that the new year becomes the beginning of the nation’s escape from the torments of inflation, mismanagement, economic ruin, hunger, disease, oppression and injustice,” the PML-N president hoped.

For his part, Bilawal said the increase in prices of petroleum products was Imran Khan’s New Year’s gift to the citizens and the only way to end inflation is to oust PTI’s government.

“Imran Khan claimed that 2021 would be the year of prosperity, but 2022 has arrived, where have the claims gone,” asked the PPP chairman.

He stated that the country witnessed higher inflation than a year prior during the PTI’s tenure, but they continue to blame previous governments and try to portray them as incompetent.