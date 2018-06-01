Opposition asked to play for GB’s prosperity

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Hafeez-ur-Rehman on Thursday lashed out at the opposition for launching baseless propaganda against the Order2018. He said that it was a unanimous reform package and promulgated after talking all stakeholders on board. Opening debate on the GB Order 2018, the CM GB said the opposition could not digest prosperity of GB through the Order 2018.

He said such conduct on the part of the opposition was in no way service to the masses or the region and they were out to create law and order situation to interest of the inimical forces. He said the opposition was setting an example of anti-democratic norms and in such situation only non-democratic government would be able to rule in future, he added.—APP