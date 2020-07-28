Opposition APC to be held after Eid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition’s All Parties Conference would be held immediately after Eidul Azha to devise a joint strategy against the PTI’s federal government.

The meeting would be presided by Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad and he would also announce the date of the meeting.

All opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, PML-N and Balochistan National Party would participate in the conference.

According to reports, the federal government’s two-year performance, including National Accountably Bureau’s action against the opposition and country’s economic situation would be discussed in the conference.