Opposition all set to table no-trust motion against Elahi

Amraiz Khan

The opposition has decided to launch a no-confidence motion against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of PML(N) leadership on Thursday here in Lahore.

According to sources, PML-N leader, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has directed the key leaders of the parliamentary party to prepare a draft in this regard.

As soon as the draft is ready, it will be presented to the Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz. After final approval, the no-confidence motion will be tabled in the Assembly Secretariat.

Sources said that PML-N has also contacted members of Chahina group and Aleem Khan group.

Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz will settle matters with Central Group Leaders himself. PML-N has denied grouping in the party.

It may be recalled that three days ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab after the resignation of Usman Bazdar.

However, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan group also refused to support him. Aleem Khan Group Spokesperson Mian Khalid Mahmood had said that we could not even dare to repeat the nicknames used by Imran Khan to call Pervez Elahi.