Opposition, a ray of hope

Currently, there are innumerable reasons to lie in a complete dismay and despondency owing to the very crisis and miseries in the society i.e. ignorance, poverty, drought, dDrastic climate change, unemployment, pathetic condition of hospitals, sectarianism, extremism, acute water shortage, financial crisis, intolerance and many other ailments. In lieu of the aforementioned horrors, the government is unviable to leverage all those promises which were vowed during general election-2018 except a few table talks regarding the drought hit areas. Moreover, while scrolling down the WhatsApp or Facebook accounts and getting access to the office bearers’ speeches or addresses in Baluchistan Assembly — really it is a dreadful scenario the way they address the Assembly-cum-nation which appear as rubbing salt onto the wounds.

However, in spite of this heart-breaking situation it is quite cheering and delightful while listening to Mr. Sana Baloch on the same floor. It is pertinent to mention here that Mr. Baloch being a former MNA and Senator is a Governance expert, parliamentarian, researcher, writer and an author. While addressing the Assembly, he vehemently along with his cabinet coerces the treasury benches and other members to accomplish what was actually pledged to the nation. BNP-Mangl is playing a very optimistic role of opposition containing a very dedicated and stalwarts in its cabinet as there is a dire need of strong opposition which could oblige the government functionaries to meet the needs of the subjects.

ENGR MAQBOOL REKI

Quetta

Share on: WhatsApp