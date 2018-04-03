Opportunities for youth

For decades, debate has been going on in our society about the lack of provision of chances to the youth of Pakistan to let them prove their skills and talent. The young talents have been looking for years towards Governments of Pakistan to create a facility for them where they can work freely to convert their amazing ideas into real-time business start-ups. The Time kept on passing, The Youthful Spirit kept on corroding, The Talent kept on wasting and no one ever cared as it is said that the things never remain the same.

It’s the time for the Youth of Pakistan to say Thanks to the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Miss Anusha Rehman for launching National Incubation Centres under the public-private partnership of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT), Ignite (formerly National ICT R & D Fund), Jazz and Teamup. NIC provides facilities of free workspace, networking, funding, mentorship, digital platforms and start-up curriculum to the youth to nurture their innovative ideas.

For the last 2 years, NIC Islamabad has incubated many start-ups and now it is spreading all around the country. NIC Lahore and Peshawar have been launched recently. I hope that the Pakistani Youth will get the full benefit from this opportunity and this positive step by present Government of Pakistan will play a great role in international recognition and admiration of the Pakistani youth’s talent.

UMER FAROOQ

Islamabad

Related