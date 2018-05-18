Opportunities exist for MENA Takaful operators

Manama

Takaful operators in most Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets have ample opportunity to provide sound financial protection that is in line with consumers’ religious sensibilities. A.M. Best said these prospects remain disappointingly unrealised, considering the huge global Muslim population, with Takaful companies struggling to establish strong business profiles.

In a new Best’s Special Report, titled, Takaful in the MENA Region: Finding the Right Ingredients for Success, A.M. Best states due to a lack of sufficient differentiation, Takaful providers remain subject to fierce price competition with larger, more established insurers that already benefit from greater brand awareness and established distribution networks. Furthermore, additional support from Shari’ah scholars in promoting Islamic financial products is essential for the growth of the Takaful sector.—Agencies