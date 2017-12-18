Opportunists made FATA issue complicated: Fazl

Observer Report

Peshawar

Jamiat Ulema-e-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that some opportunists have made the issue of Federally Administered Tribal Areas’ merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa complicated.

The JUI-Fazl chief was speaking to media in Peshawar, where he said that the demand was to take into consideration the opinion of the residents of FATA.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that in the next general elections the area will be taken back from those ‘who destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’.

The issue of the merger of the FATA with KP is one of the pending matters for the incumbent government and has dominated the political discourse of the country in recent weeks.

The KP Assembly had adopted a resolution on December 14, 2016 in favour of merging FATA with KP that would help rehabilitate and reconstruct the infrastructure including roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education and health facilities.