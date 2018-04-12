Opportunists can’t weaken PML-N: Zaeem

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Aukaf and Religious Affairs, Zaeem Qadari here Wednesday said PML-N was the only party with strong roots in masses and cannot be weaken by handful deserters and opportunists.

He said the party was united under the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and leaving by a handful of deserters and opportunists cannot affect its popularity.

He said PML-N has strong roots in masses and will get landslide victory in 2018 general elections. He said the recent statement of PPP Co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari to form Government in Punjab was like a person living in fool paradise. Talking to media persons here Zaeem said that Punjab was a stronghold of PML-N and his party was in a very strong position to make a clean sweep in 2018 general election on the basis of record development works.

He said Chief Minister Punjab was a symbol of development in the province and his unopposed election as PML-N President signified his highest popularity among masses and workers.

Zaeem said unopposed election of PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif has clearly reflected the wisdom and trust of the workers and leaders in his policies and selfless service for strengthening of the party and progress and prosperity of country, adding Shehbaz Sharif would be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Zaeem said PML-N Government had established network of motorways and highways besides eradicating menace of load shedding in the country.

He said uninterrupted power supply was being provided to industries and all those areas where recovery was high and line losses are minimum.

The Minister said revolution was brought in transport sector in Punjab where three metro projects were completed in Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Lahore and Multan during tenure of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He said significant improvements have been brought in education and health sectors where people were being provided better services delivery.

Zaeem said if PML-N was voted in power in KP would bring development of Peshawar at par of Lahore and will end sense of deprivation of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said those who were calling Metro bus as Jungla bus was constructing the same in Peshawar and designs of all such elements were now stand exposed before masses.