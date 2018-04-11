Opponents trying for point scoring on Thar: Shamim

Special Correspondent

Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on social welfare Shamim Mumtaz has said that eleven development schemes were included in the annual development program for which Rs. 290 million was allocated adding that five schemes have been completed.

She said this while briefing media persons regarding the performance of social welfare department here on Tuesday at Sindh Assembly.

She said that social welfare department was an important department after health and education departments as it has a mandate for the welfare of senior citizens, special persons, transgender, child protection and providing shelter to women in need.

She said that during last two years, on the directives of PPP Leadership, we had focused child protection adding that we have received 950 complaints regarding children at our child protection units across the province which were resolved while 45 child abuse complaints were also reported at the child protection units. She said that a pilot project has recently been started under which five complaints boxes were installed at various prominent places in Hyderabad city with help of police department and added that it will be replicated in other parts of the province also.

She said that shelter homes’ working in Sukkur, Hyderabad and Larkana has been given additional funds for the provision of quality food for shelter seekers and an average per head feeding budget has been enhanced from Rs. 45 per day to Rs. 630 per head. She said 18 special children centres have been providing vehicles for the pick and drop of children.

Responding to question, She said that action has been initiated against the registered and unregistered NGO’s which use children for collecting charities ahead of Ramzan adding that in this regard complaints were received from Itehad Town, Mehran Town and Hill park and other parts of the city.

She advised to citizens not to extend any kind of charity to professional beggars on signal and roads rather help nearer one in their surroundings and neighbours. She called them seasonal professional beggars and said that they move to Karachi from all parts of the country ahead of Ramadan and when crop season approaches they returned to their homes.

She warned parents who compelled their children for begging and said that it is crime under the law which is punishable. She asked parents stop considering children as money making machines and send them to school as it is their born right.

She said that political parties and our opponent only play politics on Thar while we had taken concrete steps for saving children lives. She said that Sindh government has started Accelerated Action Plan under the multi-sectoral project in social welfare department under which a pilot project has been launched in Mitthi and Umer Kot districts of the province to reduce malnutrition in the children. She said that pregnant when women from day one to two years period would be provided conditional cash and 1500 rupees per month or per checkup would be provided to mothers. She also informed that we are also considering providing delivery grants to mothers.