Opponents shouldn’t waste time by hurling baseless allegations: Farooq Sattar

ISLAMAABAD : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Farooq Sattar on Tuesday asked the opponents to not waste time by levelling accusations.

Talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office, Farooq Sattar said “If Arshad Vohra’s lawyer would distribute certificates of treason then, I would also ask for patriotism certificates.”

Government and citizens are present to take notice against those who are not loyal to the state, he added.

The chairman said that MQM-P has been acquitted in several cases against it. He said two big rallies have boosted their morale.

On the other hand, deputy mayor Arshad Vohra said that everyone is boss in MQM as the party has collapsed. He further asked why no action has been taken against MQM-London so far.

