Opponents plots to remain fruitless: CM Says work on mega projects underway to provide modern facilities to citizens

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no conspiracy engineered by the opponents could bear fruits as they (opponents) only want to halt the journey to progress by indulging in negative politics.

“Under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is rectifying all wrongdoings and anomalies committed by the previous governments”, the CM claimed, adding that with the grace of Allah Almighty, his government is committed from the core of heart and carrying out its responsibility in a transparent manner.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that no corruption scandal came to surface during the past two years tenure of PTI government, and its credit goes to its leadership.

The chief minister emphasized that he neither committed any wrongdoing, nor would allow anyone to do so.

He pledged that PTI government would continue to tread on its journey to render public service without caring for any criticism.

CM illustrated that those elements indulging into negative politics by levelling baseless allegations will have to face failure and disappointment.

CM stated that those elements raising hue and cry have no future and stressed that we would give a befitting reply to those doing organized propaganda against PTI government by virtue of displaying good performance.

CM PLEDGES TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO MASSES

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar remarked that work on various mega projects is ongoing to provide modern facilities to the citizens of Lahore.

He disclosed that the government has started projects, which would provide them relief in the real sense. He highlighted that neither our government did oral calculations nor launched artificial or exhibitory projects.

Usman Buzdar informed that we would construct state-of-the-art hospital near Punjab University and added that latest treatment facilities would be provided to the Lahorites.

He apprised that 600-bed state-of-the-art mother & child healthcare centre is under completion in Ganga Ram Hospital.

He maintained that we would complete Firdous Market Underpass Project in a record period of time to reduce volume of traffic in Lahore.

CM GRIEVES OVER LOSS OF PRECIOUS LIVES

The chief minister expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident near Okara.

Usman Buzdar has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and sought a report about the accident.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF SENIOR JOURNALIST AZAM KHALIL

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist Azam Khalil.

In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.