Opponents have no issue to address in rallies: Maryam

PAT APC participants afraid of Sharif’s politics

Lahore/Faisalabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday in a hit back at critics who target former party president Nawaz Sharif said fear of Nawaz Sharif has led his political opponents to form political alliances.

Addressing a gathering in NA-120 constituency of Lahore, she added that the politics of the country revolves around the PML-N president and his opponents have become impatient as they do not have any substantial issue to address in their rallies and meetings.

While lashing out at the opposition parties, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daghter Maryam Nawaz said that her father’s growing popularity is giving sleepless nights to the opponents.

Maryam said that opponents’ press conferences remain incomplete without taking Mian Sahab’s name.

The PML-N drew strong criticism against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan, saying, “He has been crying foul for four years and the PTI leader has repeatedly changed his stance in the disqualification case he was facing.” She claimed that Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled all promises including those related to CPEC, power outages and economical growth.

Political opponents hide behind religion, sit-ins, NAB and unconstitutional practices, she added.

About the ongoing investigation in corruption references against the Sharif family, the ex-PM’s daughter slammed investigation of the National Accountability Bureau, explaining that the witnesses couldn’t even convey what they witnessed and revealed that there is no irregularity in the bank accounts of both Nawaz Sharif and herself.

She claimed that the witnesses are handed over documents which they are unaware of, adding that they don’t even know what is written in their statements against the Sharif family.

She claimed that the cases of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan were treated differently in the Supreme Court. In her concluding remarks, she said that her father will win the 2018 general elections.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad on Saturday said that All Parties Conference organized by Pakistan Awami Tehreek in Lahore has been called to do ‘politics on dead bodies’ ahead of 2018 general elections.

The Minister said opposition parties want to start a poisonous propaganda against the PML-N as they are fully aware that they cannot compete with Nawaz Sharif in the next elections.

“Participants in the Awami Tehreek’s APC are afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s politics,” he said.

To a question on reports that the PML-N had offered compensation of Rs100 million for the martyrs of Model town, the Punjab Law Minister said the compensation was announced by the Punjab government after the incident and later it was demanded that the amount should be increased.

In this regard, he said he himself had three to four meetings with PAT leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur at his residence. Answering a question, Rana Sanaullah denied any NRO in the offing in the wake of visit of PML-N leadership to Saudi Arabia saying that no country can interfere in our internal affairs.

He said the Saudi leadership wants to discuss the situation in the region with the former premier.