Opponents’ narratives reflect fear of Nawaz, generations: Maryam

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that all narratives of the opponents reflect fear of not just Nawaz Sharif, but his generations.

“Several people are destined to be only frightened and kept crying,” Maryam said in her tweets.

Her statement was a reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf giving party ticket to Ali Tareen, son of its disqualified lawmaker Jahangir Tareen, to contest the by-poll on Lodhran’s NA-154 constituency.

Jahangir, formerly the PTI’s general secretary, lost his seat earlier this month when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court for not being ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ as per Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

Maryam further said that reopening of a 17-year-old reference means that nothing could be found against Nawaz Sharif in Panama leaks case.

She said so in response to the National Accountability Bureau’s approval of a new reference against Nawaz and his brother, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, pertaining to alleged illegal construction of a two-way road from Raiwind to the Sharif family home in the year 2000.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the accountability watchdog’s executive board meeting, chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.