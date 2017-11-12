‘Our opponents don’t want plying of Lahore Orange Train’: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Terming the demand of early general elections as unfair, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said “our opponents don’t want plying of Lahore Orange Train.”

He said this while talking to media after signing of agreement between the Punjab government and pharmaceutical company Novartis Pharma for provision of free medicines among patients, here today. Under the agreement, the pharmaceutical company will provide free medicines worth US $ 60 million to needy patients of cancer, liver and heart diseases. Punjab Specialized Health and Medical Education Secretary Najam Shah and CEO Novartis Pharma Shahab uddin signed the agreement. Punjab Ministers Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, senior officials were also present on the occasion. Answering a question, Shahbaz said that those demanding early elections do not want public health and other welfare projects including Lahore Orange Train. Those who termed Metro Bus Service in Lahore as “Jungla Bus” are now starting similar project in Peshawar. When asked about reopening of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, Shahbaz avoided answer but said, ”We may talk on Solah Hudaibiya at other occasion.” Answering another question, Shahbaz maintained that the provincial government has undertaken reforms in health sector and results of these reforms are reaching to people. He said law on fake medicines has already adopted while Drug Testing Lab (DTL) is fully functional.

To another query, he said, “In Punjab every project is executed through tender.” He added that a major project of provision of CT Scan machines in all DHQs has been started where an internationally known company is installing CT scans. The hospital administration had no role in running these machines and private would run the same.

He further said that sampling of drugs which were procured by the provincial government has been made and results have received.

Moreover, chairing a high level meeting in Lahore, Shahbaz reviewed expansion of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government is adding 250 beds in the hospital to provide the best treatment facilities to the people of South Punjab. He directed to concerned officials to recruit doctors, nurses and other staff in stipulated period of time. Shahbaz Sharif also directed to make a plan for expansion of Lahore Hepatitis Filter Clinic for one thousand patients.